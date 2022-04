Brazil becomes the sixth largest producer of wind energy

A report published by the World Wind Energy Council showed that Brazil climbed positions in the world ranking of wind energy production. According to the study, Brazil reached the sixth position among the largest producers.

Brazil also hopes to develop offshore wind power in the coming years, with great potential.

The largest manufacturers of wind turbines are Vestas, GE, Siemens Gamesa and Nordex.

The study shows that Brazil was one of the countries that developed the most in the sector, jumping from position 15 to 6 in just 10 years.

Ahead of Brazil, the five largest wind energy producers in the world are China, the United States, Germany, India and Spain.

Brazil currently has 21.5 gigawatts of installed capacity, far behind the leader, China, which has 310 GW installed.