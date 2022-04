Ørsted comments on demand about payment in roubles

Ørsted has received a demand from Gazprom Export to pay for gas supplies in roubles.

We have no intention of paying in roubles. We are in close dialogue with other energy companies and the authorities regarding a common European response to Gazprom Export.

Ørsted condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has already taken a number of steps to stop its cooperation with Russian companies. Ørsted has ceased all sourcing of biomass and coal from Russia for its power stations, Ørsted will not enter into new contracts with Russian companies, and Ørsted has made sure that none of Ørsted’s direct suppliers for the build-out of renewable energy are Russian.

Moreover, Ørsted will donate all 2022 net profits after hedges and tax from the Gazprom Export contract to humanitarian aid in Ukraine subject to approval at the upcoming general meeting in April.