Vestas exceeds wind turbine orders by 1 GW of wind power in Portugal

Vestas has signed a 50 MW contract for the repowering of four wind farms to be located in the north of Portugal. The contract includes the supply and installation of eleven V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

With these projects, Vestas reaches the milestone of order intake of 1 GW for wind energy projects in Portugal. The company also services almost 1 GW of wind turbines in the country, both Vestas and other brands.

“With these projects we reached two major milestones in Portugal, since they are the first with our V150-4.5 MW technology and they led us to reach the milestone of 1 GW of orders in the country. We are proud to see how our 4 MW platform continues to respond to the needs of our customers by optimizing their business case and contributing greatly to Portuguese sustainable development”, says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas for Spain and Portugal.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022, while commissioning is scheduled for between the second and third quarters of 2023.

The names of the projects and the client are not disclosed.