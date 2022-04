Vestas wins a 97 MW order for two wind power projects in Italy

ERG has placed an order for 97 MW for the repowering of the existing Camporeale project and for the new Roccapalumba wind farm, both located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 12 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines for the 50 MW Camporeale wind farm, and 13 V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW power optimized mode for the Roccapalumba project in 47 MW.

The contract also includes maintenance of the wind turbines under a multi-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“These projects are a great example of Vestas’ versatility in providing sustainable energy solutions in any type of project, whether setting up new wind projects or repowering existing wind turbines. Furthermore, the Camporeale project is an excellent example of how repowering is also driving the clean energy transition by exchanging older wind turbines for more advanced technology. Together with the client, we managed to drastically increase the efficiency of the project in terms of clean energy production at a lower cost, with the same impact on the site. We are proud to drive the Italian energy transition hand in hand with our long-term partner, ERG”, says Francesco Amati, director of Vestas in Italy.

The projects were awarded in the seventh round of auctions held in Italy in 2021. Vestas has obtained more than 1.7 GW of contracts from the energy auction system in Italy, where it has installed more than 4.7 GW since 1991, which represents a market share of more than 40 percent

Turbine delivery for both projects is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, while commissioning will take place in the second quarter of 2023.