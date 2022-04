Nordex will supply 11 wind turbines for a wind farm in Extremadura

Naturgy has commissioned Nordex, the German manufacturer of wind turbines owned by Acciona, an order for 11 wind turbines for its Merengue II wind farm, located in Extremadura.

It is the N155/4.X model, a Delta4000 series wind turbine with 4.5 megawatts (MW) of power each, for which the contract amounts to a total of 49.5 MW.

The installation of these units in 105-meter-high steel infrastructures will begin in the fall of this year, with delivery expected to take place in the spring of 2023.

Nordex has installed more than 39 gigawatts (GW) of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenues of €5.4 billion in 2021, with a workforce of approximately 8,600 people.

Its manufacturing capacity includes industrial plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico, and the product portfolio focuses on land-based turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which meets the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited network capacity.