Vestas obtains an order for 103 MW of wind power with Tenaris in Argentina

In association with Tenaris, Vestas secured a 103 MW deal for the Buena Ventura wind farm in the Province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina.

The project will have 24 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in operational mode of 4.3 MW that Vestas will supply and install. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while providing long-term business certainty.

“We are delighted to close this first agreement with Tenaris and support this renowned company, with operations around the world and a strong presence in Latin America, to accelerate the decarbonization of its production, as part of its energy transition strategy,” he says. the senior sales director of Vestas LATAM Southern Cone, Andrés Gismondi.

“This project is a milestone for Tenaris and a clear step towards reducing emissions linked to the use of renewable energy in our production process,” said Tenaris’s Southern Cone President, Javier Martínez Álvarez.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, while commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

Vestas pioneered the Argentine wind power market with the installation of the country’s first commercial wind turbine in Neuquén in 1991 and maintains a leading position in the country with a market share of more than 50 percent.



