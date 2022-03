Biden Administration 2023 Federal Budget Includes Increase of $9B for Clean Power Projects

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) applauds the Biden administration’s proposed federal budget for the 2023 fiscal year, released Monday, which recommends an additional $9 billion in funding for clean power projects and the energy grid – a 33% increase over the 2022 fiscal year – in order to accelerate the transition toward a clean energy future. ACP’s CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement:

“We are pleased that the Biden administration’s proposed budget invests in America’s domestic energy security while – at the same time – focusing on reaching our country’s emissions goals. Increased investment in clean energy, as indicated in the proposed budget, will create hundreds of thousands of American jobs over the next decade and will bring more reliable and resilient clean energy to millions of Americans. This budget is also a step in the right direction toward building out our US clean energy manufacturing capacity, another plus for the economy and the environment.”

The proposed budget would allocate $48.2 billion to the Department of Energy – an increase of 15% from 2021 levels. Much of this budget would be allocated toward expanding federally funded research and ensuring security of the domestic energy supply by strengthening supply chains.

The funds will foster critical infrastructure investments to increase energy affordability, support supply chain resilience, and increase energy security by reducing reliance on fossil fuels. According to the agency, the department aims to hire 1,200 staff members across offices with a program dubbed the Clean Energy Corps to implement the infrastructure spending and tackle the administration’s emissions and climate goals.