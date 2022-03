Vattenfall enables fossil-free parcel delivery for Instabox

Vattenfall and the delivery company Instabox have started an international collaboration to provide charging infrastructure for Instabox’s electric vehicle fleet. By the end of 2022, Vattenfall will operate approximately 400 charge points on Instabox’s terminals in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Instabox is an international last-mile delivery company that delivers packages for a large number of e-commerce companies.

“We are pleased that Instabox has chosen Vattenfall and our complete solution Power-as-a-Service for charging infrastructure at its logistics terminals in three countries. Vattenfall is responsible for the entire investment for the charging infrastructure which we own and operate. This means that Instabox can focus on their core business of delivering parcels, while we support their switch to electric vehicles,” says Maria Lindberg, Head of electrified heavy transport at Vattenfall Network Solutions.

Vattenfall’s Power-as-a-Service solution provides Instabox with fully managed EV charging facilities at each of their delivery hubs. To this date, Instabox has almost 200 chargers into operation in the three countries and another 200 chargers are planned to be deployed during 2022.

“Electrification of our vehicle fleet is an important part of our sustainability strategy and long term we would like our entire fleet to be electrified. The framework agreement with Vattenfall and the company’s Power-as-a-Service solution means that we avoid high investment costs to enable the transition to fossil-free and feel secure in having a partner with the electric power expertise required to install and operate charging infrastructure for a large fleet of electric vehicles”, says Leilei Tong, Head of Sustainability at Instabox.



Instabox is already fossil-free throughout its logistics chain and runs a large part of its fleet on the fossil-free fuel HVO100. The company has an ambitious strategy when it comes to sustainability and is always looking for ways to deliver parcels in a more sustainable way. Increasing the number of electric vehicles is an important step to reducing its climate footprint further.

Technical facts of the charging solution

Central AC charger cabinet with 22 kW output per socket. Dynamic load balancing to give as much power to the charging system as possible.