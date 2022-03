Shell announces 17 GW of offshore wind power in Brazil

Shell Brasil announced this Friday (03/18) that it has started the environmental license with the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Natural Resources (Ibama) for six offshore wind power generation projects in Brazil, totaling more than 17 GW of power. .

With this, Shell becomes the company with the largest licensing capacity in Brazil, surpassing Ventos do Atlântico, which totals 15 GW, in five projects. To give you an idea, the sum of all onshore wind capacity in Brazil today is 21 GW.

Offshores are close to 100 GW.

“With more than 20 years of experience in wind energy in the world and more than 50 years of tradition in offshore projects, Shell intends to combine its experience on these two fronts with the aim of bringing more energy and clean energy to the country.” said Gabriela Oliveira, manager of Renewable Generation for Shell in Brazil.

The initiative is part of Shell’s commitment to decarbonisation goals for the energy transition, the company says.

Shell wind farms are located in the states of Piauí (Piauí, 2.5 GW), Ceará (Pecém, 3 GW), Rio Grande do Norte (Galinhos, 3 GW), Espírito Santo (Ubu, 2.5 GW) , Rio de Janeiro (Açu, 3 GW) and Rio Grande do Sul (White Shark, 3 GW).

The company says that the environmental studies will begin in 2022 and that it is awaiting the definition of the rest of the regulations that will guide the development of these projects in the country.

On the investors’ agenda is the regulatory framework, which needs to define the rules for access to offshore areas and, eventually, the insertion of energy in the market.

Interest in offshore wind energy in Brazil has skyrocketed in the last two years, with national and foreign companies showing that the source, previously somewhat distant in energy planning, is now a promising alternative for future low-carbon markets.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) published a decree to regulate the contracting of the areas.

The National Congress also discusses the issue: the main PL was proposed by Jean Paul Prates (PT/RN) and is reported by the PL leader, Carlos Portinho (RJ), in the Senate, who told the epbr agency what he thinks on the cool frame.