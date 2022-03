Vestas wins an order for 30 MW of wind power in Italy

International renewable energy developer wpd has placed a 30 MW order for the Licata wind farm to be located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of seven V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, six of them delivered in 4.3 MW power-optimized mode, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are proud to partner with wpd for their first wind power project in Italy. The order shows how the reliability of Vestas’ 4MW platform continues to optimize the business case for our clients in the country and help them win projects at Italian auctions,” says Francesco Amati, Vestas Italy Director.

The delivery of wind turbines is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023, while commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

With this project, Vestas has won more than 1.6 GW of contracts derived from auctions in Italy, where it has installed more than 4.7 GW since 1991, representing a market share of more than 40 percent.