GE and Iberdrola to develop onshore wind farm in New South Wales, Australia

The 145 MW wind farm will power the equivalent of 86,000 homes. GE to supply and install 38 wind turbines.

This is GE’s seventh wind farm development in New South Wales. GE’s installed wind capacity expected to reach 2.5 GW in Australia by 2024.

GE (NYSE:GE) today announced an agreement with Iberdrola Australia to supply and install 38 wind turbines for the Flyers Creek wind farm project located 25 kilometers south-west of Orange in New South Wales, Australia. Upon completion in 2023, the 145.5 MW wind farm will power the equivalent of 86,000 average Australian homes.

The Flyers Creek wind farm is GE’s seventh project in New South Wales, a region with a compelling wind resource and some of Australia’s most promising onshore wind development potential. By 2024, GE’s installed onshore wind capacity is expected to reach 2.5 GW generated from 13 winds farms across Australia.

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, said: “Australia is an important country for renewable energy with strong underlying fundamentals for wind power. We are proud to be working with Iberdrola to support Australia’s transition to a cleaner, modern energy system and to be helping the country to achieve its renewable energy targets.”

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Iberdrola Australia, Ross Rolfe, AO, said: “We are delighted to be progressing with the construction of Flyers Creek Wind Farm. The project will make a meaningful contribution to economic development in and around Blayney Shire and Cabonne Shire. We’d like to thank our local communities and landholders for their support and we look forward to working closely with them in the future. We’d also like to thank Newcrest, operator of Cadia mine, and Essential Energy, for the roles they played to facilitate grid access for Flyers Creek Wind Farm.”

GE will deliver 38 of its 3.8 MW turbines with 137m rotors and will also provide a 10-year full-service agreement to maintain the windfarm over its lifetime.

According to the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, renewable energy has almost doubled in Australia over the past decade, with 24% of Australia’s total electricity generation coming from renewable energy sources in 2020. Wind power is one of the main renewable energy sources in Australia and contributed 9% of electricity supplied in 2020. The Australian Energy Regulator reported registered wind power capacity of 8,047 megawatts (MW) in December 2021, with significant additional projects expected to enhance capacity already committed or under construction.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

Iberdrola Australia is leading Australia’s transition to a clean future, today. Our strategy is to put customers at the centre of the renewable energy transition, by providing them with firm supplies of clean energy. We partner with our customers to help them deliver their sustainability and renewable energy goals. At Iberdrola Australia we operate one of the largest portfolios of renewable energy assets in the country and we have invested in a fleet of flexible, fast-start firming assets that manage intermittency risks. Iberdrola Australia’s customers include manufacturers, universities, councils, food and beverage producers, electric vehicle manufacturers, commercial property operators, industrial utilities, timber processors and large-scale infrastructure assets.