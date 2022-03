Vestas secures 86 MW order with PCR in Argentina

Vestas has secured an 86 MW order with Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia S.A. (PCR), for two projects in Argentina: Mataco III and Vivoratá, nearby Bahia Blanca and Mar del Plata cities respectively in the Province of Buenos Aires.

“We are pleased to work with PCR once more, reinforcing both companies’ interest to accelerate the energy transition in Argentina, where Vestas pioneered wind energy. We will continue to play an active role in developing Argentina’s renewable energy system with our partners’ continuous collaboration and trust” says Sales Senior Director for Vestas LATAM South Cone, Andrés Gismondi.

“We are thrilled to be working with Vestas again on two new projects. PCR is one of the leading companies involved in the energy transition of Argentina and, together with Vestas, we have already built 330 MW and during 2023 our new projects will add additional 86 MW”, says PCR CEO, Martin Brandi.

This new order includes 19 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimising the energy production for the lifetime of the project.

Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2023, whilst commissioning is expected for the fourth quarter of that same year.

With this new order, Vestas consolidates its leading position in Argentina with 50 percent market share.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 151 GW of wind turbines in 86 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 129 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.