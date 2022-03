The EU adopts renewable energies to end dependence on Russia

The Commission wants the bloc to get rid of Putin’s fossil fuels entirely by 2027. Wind power and solar energy are emerging as the priority alternative.

The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a group of analysts specialized in energy transition, created a specific digital meter that shows how much the European Union has paid Russia for imported fossil fuels since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 December. February. The bill was already around 9,500 million euros spent on oil, gas and coal this Saturday.

Brussels and European capitals are eager to achieve a complete disconnection from fossil fuels under Vladimir Putin, as announced by the United States and the United Kingdom. But the dependence on the EU is much greater.

The intention of the European Commission is for the bloc to completely break with Russian energy imports by 2027. And the alternative it is betting on in the medium and long term is renewable energy and the electrification of the economy.

This has been confirmed in recent days by the European Commission, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the German government, de facto leader of the club. “It is not just an environmental or economic issue. It is also a decisive issue for our security”, summarized this week the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. His Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, spoke this Friday at the summit held in Versailles about breaking the “energy blackmail” to which Putin is subjecting the European economy. “Our dependency is financing this war, and every day without energy sanctions makes us complicit,” summarizes Laurence Tubiana, executive director of the European Climate Foundation.