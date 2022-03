Wind power industry helps China with carbon neutrality goal

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games was the first carbon neutral Olympic Games in history, and the wind power industry in Zhangbei County made great contribution towards achieving this goal, said Wu Gang, chairman of Goldwind Science and Technology and member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Thursday.

Zhangbei County is located in Zhangjiakou, one of co-host cities in north China’s Hebei Province for Beijing 2022.

“China’s installed wind power capacity has ranked first in the world for 10 consecutive years, and the country has become the world’s largest wind power equipment manufacturing base,” Wu said.

Wind energy has become the third power source, after thermal and hydropower in China and the industry has an installed capacity of over 300 million kilowatts, he added.

“China-made large-scale winder power equipment has been provided to over 40 countries in six continents,” Wu said.