Vestas secures first order for EnVentus wind turbines in Portugal

Vestas has received an order for 42 MW for several wind farms in Portugal. The contract includes the supply and installation of two 3.6 MW V162-6.2 MW, two V117-4.2 MW and six V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in operational mode, as well as an Active Output Management service contract 5000 (AOM 5000) of 15 years.

“We are happy to see the first EnVentus order in Portugal. The V162-6.2 MW offers industry-leading wind power output and we expect our technology to make a significant contribution to the energy transition in the region. This order also underlines the versatility of the Vestas portfolio, which can optimize our clients’ business cases across a wide range of wind sites,” says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas for Spain and Portugal.

With this project, Vestas adds more than 900 MW of installed capacity or under construction in Portugal. Vestas also services almost 1 GW of wind turbines in the country, both from Vestas and from other manufacturers.

Turbine delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022, while commissioning is planned for the first half of 2023.

