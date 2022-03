Offshore wind farm will be built in Barranquilla, Colombia

In Barranquilla, the first offshore wind farm in Latin America will be built. This week, the District will sign a memorandum of understanding with the firm Copenhagen Infrastructure New Market Fund I K/S, a subsidiary of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), to start up the megaproject.

The announcement was made by Mayor Jaime Pumarejo, who indicated that the alliance will become official within the framework of the 40th version of the CERAWeek annual energy conference in Houston (United States).

“We are going to sign a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the first large wind power generation park in Colombia, with more than 350 megawatts, which will be located near Barranquilla,” said the district president.

According to Pumarejo, this agreement will allow the city to take a “firm step” in the process of generating clean energy together with “experts in the field.”

It should be noted that the CIP company has developed projects in North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Latin America. In addition, it manages global funds for 19,000 million dollars and has offices in Denmark, Hamburg, Ultrecht, London, New York and Tokyo.

Mayor Pumarejo will also speak at the event this Tuesday, in order to “share with the world” the projects that have been launched in the city for the generation of clean energy.

Hand in hand with the companies Entoria Energy and EnerPereira, Public Lighting of Barranquilla (APBAQ) advances in the strategy for the installation of solar panels on the roofs of public buildings to transform the energy from the sun into electricity.

In this way, the energy supply will be guaranteed in Caminos y Pasos, schools, sports venues, markets and Immediate Attention Centers for Citizen Security, among others. It is projected that there will be savings in billing, as well as the generation of 500 green jobs and the reduction of 23 thousand tons of CO2 or greenhouse gases.