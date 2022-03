Statkraft expands Nordic Origination activities with office in Finland

Statkraft opens its office in Espoo, Finland. The office will focus on origination activities, providing upstream and downstream power purchase agreements (PPAs) towards industrial companies and wind power developers, investors, and operators.

The new office makes Finland the 19th country with Statkraft presence on the ground.

“Statkraft has been active in the Finnish market for many years from our offices in Norway. Now we are reinforcing our presence with an office in Espoo”, says Einar Hoffart, Vice President Nordic Origination in Statkraft.

Last year, Statkraft closed upstream PPAs with Neste, Kemira and Keva as well as a downstream PPA with Aquila Capital. The new Espoo office will be headed by Fredrik Åkerlund who has worked within the Nordic energy market for the past 15 years – amongst others for Kinect Energy Group and Empower IM Oy.

“It is time for our Finnish customers to have a locally available partner. As a PPA provider and trader, Statkraft finds energy solutions for power generators and industrial companies. Our position enables us to offer competitive and innovative services related to power sales and procurement to all participants in the market”, says Fredrik Åkerlund.

Åkerlund will soon be joined by new hires in the Espoo office.