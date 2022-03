Planning for hydrogen storage in Gronau underway

As part of the GET H2 initiative, RWE Gas Storage West intends to build a hydrogen storage facility in Gronau-Epe by 2027. Storage facilities are also an important part of a future European infrastructure for green hydrogen.

Most of the facility is to be built on the RWE site at Kottiger Hook. The connection of the cavern to the above-ground facility as well as connection to a future hydrogen transport network will be made through pipelines outside the storage site.

Together with partners from the GET H2 initiative, RWE has applied for funding through the “Important Projects of Common European Interest” (IPCEI) programme. The decision is expected in the second half of 2022. The final investment decision depends on a corresponding funding commitment. In order to be able to ensure commercial commissioning by 2027, the formal approval process with public participation is to start in the first half of 2022.