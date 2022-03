ACP Applauds President Biden’s State of the Union Message on Clean Energy

ACP CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union address and the clean energy and climate change provisions that were announced:

“President Biden’s first State of the Union address was emphatic and unmistakably clear about the urgency of rapid clean energy investment.

The invasion of Ukraine reminded us that bullies like Vladimir Putin can play games with energy to hold countries hostage. This week we also heard the world’s leading climate scientists tell us that our planet is warming at an alarming rate. The way out of both of these crises is to rapidly scale affordable, reliable clean energy everywhere. We join the President in urging Congress to take action on critical investments and tax credits for the renewable energy industry that have broad bipartisan support. Quick action will create good jobs and allow the rapid deployment of clean energy projects in all 50 states.”

