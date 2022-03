First wind power project in Guyana

The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Hope Wind Farm project on the East Coast Demerara has been approved.

The Hope Wind Farm will be the first large scale wind energy facility to be constructed in Guyana and the approval of the impact assessment paves the way for the issuance of an environmental permit for the project.

In September of 2018, Hope Energy Development (HED) submitted an application for an environmental authorisation to construct and operate a wind farm. The project proposes the construction of four wind turbines along the coast at Hope Beach, outboard of the Lowland/Hope to Ann’s Grove Villages and two additional wind turbines in the Chapman’s Grove area, 2km further to the South East of Hope Beach.