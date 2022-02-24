Launch the “Winds of the Future” campaign to promote the development of wind power in Spain

This is the first civic campaign that brings together entities in the field of sustainability, science and the social economy with companies in the sector to contribute to the development of wind energy in Spain.

The promoters claim the key role of wind power to meet the objective that three quarters of electricity consumption come from renewable sources in 2030.

The sector already employs 30,000 people in our country and has more than 250 industrial centers in 16 of the 17 Autonomous Communities and the future estimate is to double this figure.

Wind energy is already the first source of electricity generation in Spain. And it should increase its weight significantly in our country between now and 2030. With this objective, Winds of the Future has been presented today, a collaborative movement born from industry and civil society to claim the importance of wind energy as a commitment to future, and which seeks to promote its development in Spain through listening, dialogue, reflection and dissemination.

According to the objectives of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) 2021-2030, electricity generation through wind energy must reach 35% by the end of the decade -from the current 23%-, which requires doubling wind power to that 74% of electrical energy is renewable in 2030. This will contribute to reaching, in 2050, the European objective of climate neutrality. To address these challenges, the campaign calls for a renewable, sustainable and fair energy model.

This initiative is promoted by the Wind Energy Business Association (AEE), Talent for Sustainability, the Climate Research Foundation (FIC) and New Economy and Social Innovation (NESI); and was born with the doors open to the adherence of other associations and groups that share the commitment to wind development as a source of renewable, efficient and indigenous energy.

The promoters advocate a sustainable wind development with the territory and compatible with the environment and the protection of biodiversity, in a model of coexistence between wind power and other fundamental activities for local development, such as livestock, agriculture and tourism. The collaborative process of Winds of the future will crystallize in a Manifesto, which will reflect the main commitments acquired, hand in hand with the promoting entities and the adhered organizations.

On the website www.vientosdefuturo.org, citizens will be able to get closer to the reality of wind energy in our country and discover the potential offered by this source of energy, through various informative materials, current news and campaign information.

For Juan V. Márquez, general director of AEE, “wind power is a reality that entails positive aspects for our society and for the territories. To continue advancing in wind development, it is necessary to jointly identify -sector and society- the challenges and integrating solutions that allow us to continue promoting this important source of energy in Spain. Experts from industry, science, institutions and movements of civil society and the local level, all together, join forces with the same goal”.

The new generations are also protagonists in Winds of the future. “Our future will be sustainable or it will not be. It is vital to take into account in the decision-making process the generations that will suffer from the actions (or inaction) we take today so that the ecological and energy transition becomes a reality. We want to contribute to the wind energy debate and do it in a collaborative, intergenerational and co-creation way, something that is part of our own identity”, explains Elsa Arnaiz, president and general director of Talent for the Future.

Wind power is already the first source of electricity generation in our country, with more than 23% of total production in 2021. In addition, Spain is a world leader in the development of wind energy. It occupies fifth place, after China, the United States, Germany and India, and its contribution to Spanish GDP is equivalent to that of sectors such as footwear and wine.

From NESI, its co-founder and director, Diego Isabel de la Moneda, focuses on the importance of creating a new economy at the service of people and the planet. “For our organization it is essential to create a more sustainable, fair and collaborative economy, which provides solutions to real and environmental problems, and wind energy, developed in coordination with the territories, can play an important role in this process”.

In addition, strategies to curb climate change must be comprehensive. Jaime Ribalaygua Batalla, president of the Foundation for Climate Research, states that “we want to contribute our experience and knowledge in research, innovation and development of solutions in the climate and environmental field at a time when the rational development of renewable energies , like wind power, is essential for a sustainable society”.

Commitment to the environment and territorial structure

Winds of the Future arises with several commitments, among them, to value wind energy to achieve a fair and environmentally friendly energy transition and, at the same time, contribute to the development of the rural environment.

Wind energy contributes to curbing climate change. Wind power avoids the emission of 29 million tons of CO2 per year, approximately the equivalent of the circulation of the Spanish passenger car fleet for a year. Likewise, wind power is a key piece in the territorial structure and in the creation of quality employment, currently generating more than 30,000 jobs throughout the territory.

winds of the future

Wind Business Association (AEE)

It is the voice of the wind sector in Spain, with more than 250 associated companies. Its main objective is to promote the growth of wind energy through research, communication and education.

Talent for Sustainability

A large network of young people who function as agents of social change, with an intergenerational and transversal approach, around sustainability and the ecological and energy transition. Its ultimate goal is to position Spain as a benchmark in sustainability worldwide.

Climate Research Foundation (FIC)

Entity specialized in research, innovation and development of solutions in the field of climate change, as well as in the areas of climatology, meteorology, environment and development cooperation

New Economy and Social Innovation (NESI)

The Global Hub for the Common Good Foundation is a non-profit organization known by the NESI brand, “New Economy and Social Innovation”, which seeks to co-create a new, more sustainable, fair and collaborative economy that provides a solution to social and environmental problems, at the service of people and the planet.