China to build two 16-megawatt wind turbines

A company will erect them in the South China Sea. One of them, the MySE 16.0-242 wind turbine, can power 20,000 homes and has a useful life of 25 years. Each of its blades will measure 118 meters and will be 242 meters high.

Clean energies are “renewable energies”: energy sources based on the use of the sun, wind, water or plant or animal biomass, among other possible sources.

Now in China, wind turbine manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy will deploy two giant wind turbines of 16 megawatts each at the MingYang Yangjiang Qingzhou Four offshore wind farm in the South China Sea.

The MySE 16.0-242 is said to be “the largest offshore wind turbine ever created, at 242 meters high”, according to the Electrek site. It can power 20,000 homes per unit during a useful life of 25 years.

Thus, “a single MySE 16.0-242 turbine will generate 80,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity per year and will produce 45% more energy than MingYang’s previous turbine model, the MySE 11.0-203,” the site explains.

Wind energy is growing more and more. (Off Shore Energy)

And adds the Rt agency: “Its three 118-meter blades will sweep an area of ??46,000 square meters, the equivalent of more than six football fields. One of these turbines will be able to eliminate more than 1.6 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. carbon throughout its useful life.

In addition, the company affirms that its new wind turbine will be able to be anchored to the seabed or on a floating base.

“The two gigantic wind turbines will join the 59 8-megawatt wind turbines of the wind farm, whose commissioning is scheduled for the year 2026. This prototype is expected to be produced commercially until 2024,” the agency closes.