The EU asks to speed up offshore wind power

Europe’s dependence on Russia for natural gas and oil, in the Ukraine crisis, demonstrates the need to boost offshore wind power. The process of energy transition in which the planet is immersed reveals often contradictory situations. The EU asks that these offshore wind farms as the only way to ensure goodbye to fossil fuels, say the community authorities.

The European Parliament (EP) has asked this week to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind energy in order to meet the climate objectives set for the years 2030 and 2050 by the Member States of the European Union (EU), reports Efe.

In a report approved this Wednesday with 518 votes in favor, 88 against and 85 abstentions, the European Parliament warned that the community commitments to reduce greenhouse gases run the risk of not being fulfilled if a boost is not given quickly to the implementation of said technology.

“The marine renewable energy strategy is key to the green transition, where time is of the essence. We need a lot of green electricity to meet our climate goals. This strategy is absolutely essential in this regard”, stressed the MEP of the liberal group Renew Europe Morten Petersen, rapporteur of the report.

In order to harness the potential of renewable energy, MEPs called for more sustainable management of maritime space and coastal areas through the construction of offshore wind farms designed to promote biodiversity.

“Today’s vote shows that we all understand the urgency of the matter and that we are putting renewable energy at the center of the fight against climate change. We need to set deadlines and remove the many barriers that still stand in the way of a rapid and successful integration of renewables in Europe,” added the Danish MEP.

For his part, the PSOE MEP Nicolás González Casares insisted that the development of this type of energy must respect the Paris agreements, so, in his opinion, its deployment must take into account fishing and food.

Likewise, he considered that the new “offshore” installations can also serve to improve the interconnections of territories that function as electrical islands, such as the Iberian Peninsula.

“In order for this strategy to be beneficial for all, we must consider the different specificities of the Member States and strengthen collaboration. The North Sea is not the same as the South Atlantic Ocean, so we must take a disruptive leap to be leaders in technologies such as the floating platform”, added the MEP.

The document adopted by the European Parliament requests shorter procedures to obtain permits, more transparent processes in the EU countries and facilities that guarantee the coexistence of the infrastructure with existing activities such as maritime transport.

offshore wind farm

In this sense, the text argues that the cost of marine windmills has been reduced by 48% between 2010 and 2020, which makes this energy source one of the most competitive on the market.

It also calls on Member States to promote policies that promote public acceptance of offshore wind technology with the aim of achieving energy independence and enhancing security of supply throughout the European community.

“In any case, it is essential to end fossil fuels and the aid they receive in order to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century,” says the report.