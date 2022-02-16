The three wind power plants of Enel Green Power Spain in Cuenca, in full activity

The three wind power plants that Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power Spain, is building in Cuenca are already fully operational, with more than 120 professionals working in Campillo I, II, III, in the Cuenca towns of Campillo de Altobuey, Enguídanos, Puebla del Salvador, Minglanilla, Castillejo de Iniesta and Iniesta.

In total, the plant will employ around 350 people at its peak of activity, predictably in spring, especially local labor, since this is one of the company’s commitments when carrying out its activity. Currently 35% of the people who work in the construction of these plants are from the area, while another 10 local companies are indirectly generating employment thanks to Endesa’s activity in Cuenca.

Endesa is also promoting 1 training course for the Renewable Energy Operation and Maintenance phase that will be given to a total of 160 people from the plant environment, in order to qualify local labor in a sector such as renewable energy increasingly booming.

During the construction of these plants, Endesa will apply the Sustainable Construction Site concept, that is, all waste will be recycled, and 2 defibrillators, a 10 KW photovoltaic kit, low-consumption lighting, charger electric vehicle and water tank to collect rainfall in the area. All these elements will later be donated to the local communities, thus applying the circular economy principle from the start of the construction of the projects.

In addition, the Campillo wind farms are pioneers in carrying out the project, since an “Alliance” has been signed with the companies in charge of executing the works. Said Alliance promotes communication and collaboration between the different contractors and EGPE, seeking to take advantage of synergies and share ideas and experiences. Thanks to this collaboration, the aim is to improve both the safety and health of the work, as well as reduce risks, extra costs and even improve project execution times.

Campillo I, II and III will produce approximately 660 GWh per year when they are operational in the middle of this year, that is, more than double the annual consumption of a city like Cuenca. To carry out the development of this project, which will also have 3 electrical substations and 2 high voltage lines, there has been a continuous dialogue with the main local representatives and the competent Administration, in order to agree on the development of the works and their layout, generating the least environmental impact and the greatest social impact.

Endesa currently manages, through the EGPE, 8,389 MW of installed renewable capacity in Spain, including: 4,672 MW of conventional hydropower; 2,546 MW of wind power, 1,097 MW of solar power, 75 MW of mini-hydraulic power.

Endesa is the leading electricity company in Spain and the second in Portugal. It is also the second gas operator in the Spanish market. It develops an integrated business from generation to marketing and also offers, through Endesa X, value-added services aimed at decarbonizing energy uses in homes, companies, industries and Public Administrations. Endesa is firmly committed to the United Nations SDGs and, as such, decisively promotes the development of renewable energies through Enel Green Power Spain, the electrification of the economy and Corporate Social Responsibility. In this last area we also act from the Endesa Foundation. Our human team totals around 10,000 employees. Endesa is part of Enel, the largest electricity group in Europe.