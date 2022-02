Velto Renewables SUPPORTS THE 630 MW OFFSHORE WIND FARM LONDON ARRAY

Velto Renewables has entered into a service agreement with Boreas to provide support to the 25% investment of CDPQ in London Array. London Array is an offshore windfarm located 20 km off the North Kent coast, in the Outer Thames Estuary, United Kingdom. The project, commissioned in 2013, has a total installed capacity of 630 MW and counts with 175 wind turbine generators that are fixed to the seabed with monopile foundations. This contract increases the geographical and technological diversification of the activities of Velto Renewables, which also owns and manages 73 PV projects in Spain for a cumulative capacity of 216 MW.

Velto Renewables is an investor, investment manager and long-term owner of renewable energy assets. Established in 2020, the company is a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement de Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group. Velto Renewables is committed to helping decarbonize the global economy by investing in and developing an international and multi-technology portfolio of renewable energy projects.