WindEurope Annual Event 2022 in Bilbao – Registrations Open, Conference Programme Available

WindEurope's Annual Event 2022. The wind energy community is getting ready to meet once again in Bilbao, from 5-7 April this year. After last year's Electric City 2021 event in Copenhagen, this will be the second major in-person gathering for the wind industry after nearly two years of virtual events.

The WindEurope’s Annual Event 2022 is the key wind energy gathering of the year. The whole value chain of wind energy will meet in Bilbao, Spain. Over the course of three days, guests will be able to attend a wide-ranging conference programme, along with multiple networking sessions, different feature areas, and will have the chance to connect with other key industry players on the exhibition floor.

“We’ll be joined by policy-makers, financial institutions, the scientific community and innovators, start-ups and strategic brains across the energy sector. It’ll be an exhibition and a conference, full of matchmaking and networking opportunities” says Giles Dickson, WindEurope CEO.

A ripening market – Spain’s exports of wind energy technology are now worth more than its exports of wine.

Spain is the second most important country in Europe for onshore wind, with 27 GW of installed capacity. And it has built up a major wind industry on the back of this. Wind contributes more than €3bn to Spain’s GDP and provides 28,000 jobs across the country.

Now Spain is embracing offshore wind as well, with a new Offshore Wind Roadmap targeting up to 3 GW of floating wind by 2030. To support this initiative, the Spanish Government has pledged to invest at least €200m in research and innovation, and to make offshore wind as a whole more compatible with other maritime activities going forward.

Floating wind – the Port of Bilbao is leading Spain’s move into offshore wind

The prospects for floating offshore wind in particular are of great interest to the wider wind industry. As it stands, only three floating wind farms are operational in Europe today. This should increase to a capacity of 300 MW by the end of 2023, and up to 7 GW by 2030.

Bilbao is not only the home of several leading wind energy companies such as Iberdrola and Siemens Gamesa. The Port of Bilbao also serves as a major hub for offshore wind logistics. With the Government’s newly unveiled ambitions on floating wind, this event will be the ideal setting for the key players in this field to come together, exchange on the future of floating wind in Spain and plan the expansion of floating wind in other parts of Europe. Press trips and site visits will offer a unique opportunity to see the assembly of floating offshore wind structures in the Port of Bilbao.

Pitching to the whole industry – Exhibition spaces selling out quickly

With around 350 + exhibitors expected at the event, this will be a major opportunity for industry networking, and the chance for brands to position themselves at the heart of the action.

"An exhibition stand at WindEurope's Annual Event in Bilbao will give your brand centre-stage visibility and connect you to thousands of people across the industry. Huge potential for new contacts and business opportunities" says Giles Dickson, WindEurope CEO.

WindEurope members are entitled to reduced rates for stand bookings.

