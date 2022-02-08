Starts Operations Wind Farm Energía Sierra Juárez Phase II

With an investment of $150 million dollars, the project showed 1,700 direct and indirect jobs.

Increases by 70% the capacity of the first cross-border wind generation project between Mexico and the United States.

Drives efforts to support the continued integration of North American energy markets.

Sempra Infraestructura, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), announced today that Phase II of its Energía Sierra Juárez (ESJ) wind farm located in Tecate, Baja California, has commenced.

ESJ, the first cross-border renewable energy project between Mexico and the United States, currently delivers 263 megawatts (MW) of zero-carbon electricity to the California electricity market.

“The expansion of our ESJ wind farm showcases our efforts to support the continued integration of North American energy markets in a sustainable manner,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “Our most recent investment shows the confidence that Sempra Infrastructure has in the Baja California region, as it seeks to connect abundant wind and solar resources with key customers in Mexico and the United States.”

The ESJ expansion added 26 new wind turbines with a total generating capacity of 108 MW. The increase in generation capacity is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of more than 180,000 homes and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 170,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.

The construction of the project will present more than 1,700 direct and indirect jobs in Mexico. In addition, ESJ maintains lease agreements with the ejidatarios who own the land, who will continue to receive income based on the company’s profits derived from the sale of electricity, in addition to other important social investments as part of Sempra Infrastructure’s commitment to the communities. in which it operates.

Construction of clean energy networks

With a focus on the safe and reliable integration of electrical networks in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is among the main producers of renewable energy in Mexico, operating clean energy projects for more than 1,600 MW, including two wind farms, five photovoltaic solar parks in operation and a natural gas combined cycle plant.

The company is also working to develop additional renewable power generation capacity as well as electrical transmission infrastructure to supply the US and Mexican energy markets through new solar, wind and battery storage projects.

In addition, Sempra Infrastructure is also involved in efforts to help decarbonize electricity generation in global markets through its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects, including the proposed expansion of the Cameron LNG joint venture that would use electric compression with the goal of reducing the greenhouse gas footprint of the project. As part of this, the company recently announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Entergy Louisiana, the local utility provider, to seek renewable electricity sources to supply the project. Sempra Infrastructure is also building the ECA LNG LNG export project in Baja California, developing two other liquefied natural gas projects in Sinaloa and Baja California Sur, and continues to invest in infrastructure to help bring natural gas from the United States to markets. With little supply in Mexico.

The development and construction of Sempra Infrastructure projects are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including obtaining all necessary commercial agreements and permits, obtaining financing and other factors, including making a final investment decision.