Italy will see a wind power market size of more than 20 GW in this decade

Favorable scenario for the wind energy development in Italy brings the World Wind Energy Conference to Rimini with exhibition and paper presentations

Abstracts for presentation to be submitted by 15 February

In Italy, the wind power share over the total renewable energy sources touches 17%, and a tremendous increase is expected in the coming years. The Italian Government wants to pass from the actual 10’619 MW of installed wind power to at least 19’300 MW in 2030. Moreover, 20% of the installed wind power capacity is over 10 years old, representing an important test bench for the repowering procedures, including additional potentials for wind power to grow.

And a completely new scenario lies in the Italian energy panorama: floating offshore wind! After being the cradle of this technology, with the first prototype tested in 2007 at 21.3 kilometers (13.2 mi) off the coast of Apulia, now a sea of opportunity is in front of us with 40 projects already in the pipeline. If all the planned plants are going to be built, Italy will have from this additional power of 17’000 MW in its energy portfolio.

The World Wind Energy Association recognized the extremely favorable scenario for the wind energy development in the region, and awarded ANEV with the organization of the World Wind Energy Conference (WWEC) 2022. The World event will take place from 28 to 30 June in Rimini, Italy.

As usual, a Call for Abstracts is organized, in order to allow close interaction and exchange between the academic and the industrial sectors to share the latest achievements. The complete list of sub-topics can be found at the WWEC2022 website: https://wwec2022.org/topics/

Abstracts format:

All abstracts should be written in English, be concise and clearly state results, objectives or key components of the paper – as well as the topic to which it belongs. They should not exceed 500 words and should contain a list of key words. Abstracts should be submitted before 15 February 2022 online on https://wwec2022.org/send-an-abstract/

Please choose one of the presentation types: Oral presentation/Poster presentation

All the accepted papers will be published in IOP Conference Series “Earth and Environmental Science”, indexed on Scopus database.

20th World Wind Energy Conference and Exhibition WWEC2022

“Collaborating for a Renewable Future!”

Rimini, Italy – 28-30 June 2022

www.wwec2022.org

Important Dates:

Extended deadline for call for abstract: 15 February 2022

Deadline for notification of abstract acceptance: 28 February 2022

Deadline for paper submission: 15 March 2022

Deadline for notification of paper acceptance: 15 April 2022



Organized by:

World Wind Energy Association (WWEA)

Italian Wind Energy Association (ANEV)

Adria Congrex



WWEA is an international association with members in more than 100 countries that represents the wind energy sector worldwide. Top national and regional wind energy associations, including the Italian ANEV, belong to it. The organization works to globally promote, research and disseminate wind energy technology and to support a future energy system based on renewable energy.

WWEC is the world’s principal event organized by WWEA which gathers together top international experts, not only in wind energy but also in other renewable energies.

ANEV is an environmental protection association with more than 95 member companies from the wind energy sector and over 5,000 individuals among producers, electrical energy and technology operators, installers, designers, engineering and environmental firms, electricity traders and developers, who work in respect of the Association’s standards and regulations.