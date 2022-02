Siemens Gamesa named one of the most sustainable companies by the Sustainability Yearbook 2021

The company has been included in the Sustainability Yearbook, with a Bronze Class designation thanks to its high score (#2 out of 126 companies in the sector). The report produced annually by S&P recognizes the efforts of companies around the world in the area of sustainability.

Siemens Gamesa is thrilled to be featured once again in the Sustainability Yearbook. Every year, S&P harnesses its comprehensive ESG data to analyze how companies across several industries are adapting to changes across the ESG landscape, from curbing carbon outputs to fostering inclusive and diverse workspaces.



Over 7,500 companies were assessed across 61 industries as part of the report, and Siemens Gamesa is particularly proud to have been granted the Sustainability Award: Bronze Class 2021 for going above and beyond to become one of the top performers in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment. Siemens Gamesa was also ranked second out of 126 companies in the sector in a reflection of the company’s commitment to ESG best practice.



ESG performance is a crucial aspect of building a greener future, and Siemens Gamesa is delighted to be part of the sustainability movement as showcased in the S&P Global Yearbook.



Siemens Gamesa was also recently included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index 2022 for the third year in a row. The company also ranked #1 and #2 in the industry according to FTSE Russell, ISS ESG, and Vigeo Eiris. Siemens Gamesa is the first wind turbine manufacturer to obtain an ESG score (84 out of 100) from S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation. The company also maintains its presence in sustainability indexes such as: Dow Jones Sustainability (World and Europe), FTSE4Good, STOXX Europe Sustainability, Euronext Vigeo and Ethibel Sustainability.