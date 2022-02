American Clean Power Association Announces Board Officers for 2022

Now entering its second year as the leading trade organization representing the renewable energy industry, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced its newly elected Board Officers for 2022.

“We are pleased to have such a strong leadership team of officers leading the ACP Board of Directors. They will play a critical role in assuring the unity of the renewable energy sector as the nation transitions to a clean energy economy,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the ACP Board. The diversity and perspectives of our industry are well-represented in ACP, and I look forward to helping guide the organization in its mission to unite the power of the renewable energy industry and transition our nation to a low-cost, reliable, and clean electric grid,” said Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway Energy Group and the incoming Board Chair of ACP.

The 2022 American Clean Power Association Board Officers include:

Chair

Craig Cornelius

CEO, Clearway Energy Group

Chair-Elect

Leo Moreno

President, AES Clean Energy

Treasurer

Susan Nickey

Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong

Secretary

John Pemberton

Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel, Southern Power

The ACP Board of Directors includes representatives from the wind, solar, storage and transmission sectors, as well as a diversity of individuals and business models, corporate offtakers, financial firms, utilities, construction companies, and manufacturers. The new appointments were initiated at ACP’s recent board meeting on December 6.