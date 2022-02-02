GE selected for two offshore wind R&D awards

Awards made by National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium to tackle key challenges in emerging US offshore wind industry

R&D projects to focus on production of large castings and autonomous inspection of turbines

GE is well positioned to support technology innovation needed to drive continued growth of US offshore wind market

GE Renewable Energy and GE Research were selected for two awards from the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium to support research designed to help accelerate the development of the fast-growing US offshore wind sector.

The first award supports research to develop a robust joining process for large iron castings, including a multi-fidelity modeling framework for splitting and welding offshore wind castings. Developing the capability to produce large castings for offshore wind turbines can help enable and accelerate job growth and create a more robust US supply chain.

The second award focuses on the use of an Autonomous Inspection Vessel (AIV) for offshore wind turbines. The research is designed to conduct a feasibility study on the use of an autonomous vessel-based multi-sensing system for long-duration, region-wide inspection and monitoring of fleets of offshore wind turbines with minimal to no operational interruption. The vessels, which would involve visible-range camera and be controlled remotely via satellite, would reduce inspection costs, minimize turbine down time, and enhance workplace safety.

Christy Guthman, General Manager of Sales and Commercial Operations, in North America, said, “We appreciate the support of the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium. These awards reinforce the critical role that technology innovation will play in tapping the full potential of offshore wind in the US.”

GE’s Haliade-X turbine has been selected to support multiple projects in Maryland, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, part of GE Offshore Wind’s global project pipeline of over 7.4 GWs. The Haliade-X was the industry’s first 14 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine and is the only 12+ MW offshore wind turbine platform that has been operating for over two years. It has also received independent certification from 12 MW to 13.6 MW, making it a proven and bankable technology for customers seeking financing.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enable the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium, established in 2018, is a not-for-profit public-private partnership focused on advancing offshore wind technology in the United States through high impact research projects and cost-effective and responsible development to maximize economic benefits. Funding for the Consortium comes from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), with each providing $20.5 million, as well as contributions from the Commonwealths of Virginia and Massachusetts and the States of Maryland, New Jersey and Maine, bringing total investment to approximately $47 million. For more information, please visit nationaloffshorewind.org.

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.