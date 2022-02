Enercon receives orders from Ørsted in Northern Ireland

ENERCON will install 16 MW of capacity under a first-of-its-kind Corporate Power Purchase Agreement in Ballykeel, Northern Ireland.

Enercon announced today that it has signed a Wind Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) with renewable energy company Ørsted. Under this agreement, ENERCON will install seven E-82 E4 Ørsted wind turbines at its site in Ballykeel, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland, with a total installed capacity of 16 MW.

Power generated at the Ballykeel Wind Farm will be sold to Amazon under a long-term fixed-price Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA), the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

ENERCON is pleased to enter into this agreement to supply WEC to Ørsted at its Ballykeel site in Northern Ireland. It is inspiring to work with organizations that are committed to investing in and using renewable energy to power their business now and in the future”, says Frederic Maenhaut, ENERCON Director for Western Europe.

Installation of the ENERCON wind turbines will begin at Ballykeel in October 2022 with the site scheduled to be commissioned in 2023. This contract will be backed by a 20-year maintenance agreement.

Currently, more than 670 ENERCON wind turbines, representing more than 1.4 GW of installed capacity, produce clean energy on the island of Ireland. With a market share of 21%, ENERCON expects to increase these figures in the coming years.