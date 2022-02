Romania’s first offshore wind power projects

wpd offshore has applied for the development of offshore wind energy projects in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea.

The Black Sea 1 and Black Sea 2 projects (respectively 500 MW and 1.4 GW) will be developed and built offshore Romania.

Currently the company is in dialogue with governmental authorities to support the drafting of the country’s offshore wind law, with a view to advancing all necessary steps and processes to make Romania the first country to install offshore wind farms in the Black Sea.

Some of the surplus energy could in future be exported to neighboring countries.

The company sees potential from these developments for local creation of skilled jobs and new local and regional technology clusters and supply chains.

wpd has been active in Romania since 2009 with further projects under development for wind onshore with a total capacity of 1,300 MW.