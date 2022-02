97.2 MW of repowering and greenfield wind power awarded in seventh RES auction

ERG was awarded a 20-year tariff on 97.2 MW of new wind capacity as part of the seventh auction called by Gestore dei Servizi Elettrici. Specifically, this concerns the repowering project in Camporeale and the greenfield project in Roccapalumba, both in Sicily, for which ERG obtained the Single Authorisations on 22 September and 4 October 2021, respectively.

As far as the Camporeale wind farm is concerned, the layout of the new plant envisages a total capacity of 50.4 MW with an estimated full-scale production of approximately 86.1 GWh per year. The Roccapalumba project, with a total capacity of 46.8 MW, will have an estimated full-scale production of around 100.2 GWh per year, making a total of around 90 kt of C02 avoided each year.

The investment in the two projects totals more than EUR 100 million.

Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG, commented: “Thanks to this further outstanding result, to date we have almost 250MW of authorized and tariff awarded wind projects in Italy, ready for construction. At the same time, we are working on the permitting process for a broader pipeline of both wind, mainly repowering, and solar projects to consolidate our presence and confirm ourselves as key player of our country’s energy transition process.”