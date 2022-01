Siemens Gamesa included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index 2022 for the third year in a row

The GEI is a global reporting framework through which companies voluntarily disclose their efforts to address gender inequality. It is measured using five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay equity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women branding.

“We’re honored to be part of this index for the third consecutive year, improving our score from last year and being above the average score for companies. This is a signal that we’re moving in the right direction, but we know we still have a way to go. Diversity is a fundamental pillar for our future success”, says Marta Jimeno, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Siemens Gamesa.

To this end, Siemens Gamesa has set ambitious gender equality targets, aiming to increase female representation in the workforce and executive management to 25% by 2025. We have also introduced several initiatives to extend flexible working arrangements, expand diverse recruitment and promote LGBTI diversity.