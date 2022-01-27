Fourth year of Women in Wind program

The 2022 Women in Wind Global Leadership Program has opened, with applicants invited to apply for a place on the initiative hosted by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET).

Now in its fourth year, the program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, facilitating empowerment and career development by providing training, mentorship, knowledge-sharing and fostering a global network of professionals in the industry.

GWEC Director of Women In Wind, Jeanette Gitobu, said: “A just transition has to involve a diverse range of voices at the centre of it. That is why the wind industry will continue to drive change in this area, and ensure the energy transition is built by a dynamic workforce that truly unlocks the transformative potential of this sector. With the wind industry seeing record years for new capacity, despite the impact of the pandemic, it is clear the time to take action to ensure gender diversity in the industry is now.”

A former mentee on the program herself, Ms. Gitobu added about her first year as Director of the program: “It’s an enormous privilege to now be charged with supporting the next generation of future industry leaders thrive in this exciting, vital industry. I’m already looking forward to see the new ideas and innovative approaches our new mentees can work with their mentors to bring to the industry.”

Christine Lins, Executive Director and Founding Member of GWNET, said: “In the third edition of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, we were inspired by the commitment of mentors and mentees from over 13 countries and five continents to foster a global professional network, share knowledge and experiences and empower one another despite COVID-19 limitations.

“In 2022, we look forward to welcoming a new group of inspiring women from across key emerging markets for wind power, and to continue our work to urgently address the gender gap which exists in the wind sector”.

In 2020, Women in Wind and IRENA jointly published “Wind energy: A gender perspective,” a landmark study showing that women make up only 21 per cent of the global wind energy workforce, with only 8 percent of senior management roles held by women. The study also highlights that two-thirds of women in the wind industry perceive gender-related barriers to their career development.

The public application period is open from 24 January – 20 February 2022. Successful applicants will be matched with a dedicated mentor and take part in a program from March 2022 – January 2022. See full requirements for application here: https://gwec.net/women-in-wind/apply/.

About Women in Wind Global Leadership Program

Women in Wind Global Leadership Program was launched in April 2019 by the Global Wind Energy Council and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition. Its objective is to advance the role of women as agents of change in society and the energy transition, and to promote best practices within the wind industry. The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, support their pathway to senior leadership positions and foster a global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment. More information about the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program is available here.

For more information on the program, becoming a Mentor or Partner, please contact Jeanette Gitobu at jeanette.gitobu@gwec.net or visit the website here.

About the Global Wind Energy Council

Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies. See more: www.gwec.net

About the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition

Global Women's Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) aims to advance the global energy transition by empowering women in energy through interdisciplinary networking, advocacy, training, and mentoring. GWNET seeks to address the current gender imbalances in the energy sector and to promote gender-sensitive action around the energy transition in all parts of the world. See more: www.globalwomennet.org