EDP and Engie awarded 1GW of floating wind power

The project will be located on the Caledonian seabed and it has been awarded by Crown Estate Scotland (CES) in the ScotWind seabed bidding; It is adjacent to the existing 950 MW Moray East and 0.9 GW Moray West offshore projects, allowing Ocean Winds to leverage experience and synergies regarding development, construction and operation.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world’s fourth largest renewable energy producer, announces that Ocean Winds, the offshore JV owned by EDPR (50%) and Engie (50%), was awarded with block NE4 by the Crown Estate Scotland (“CES”) in the ScotWind seabed tender.

Ocean Winds was awarded exclusive rights to develop a bottom-fixed offshore wind project of around 1 GW in block NE4, the Caledonia Offshore Wind farm, and consideration is being given to using part of the output for green hydrogen production.

Caledonia’s 440 km2 seabed area is adjacent to the existing 950 MW Moray East and c. 0.9 GW Moray West offshore projects, allowing Ocean Winds to leverage on the experience and synergies of developing, building and operating Caledonia in conjunction with Moray East and Moray West.

UK is among the largest offshore wind markets worldwide, having recently raised its offshore target to 40 GW by 2030.

Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, CEO of EDP and EDP Renewables, explains: “The award of this project reinforces and consolidates our position as a key player in the UK, where we already have the adjacent Moray East and Moray West projects, favouring synergies between them and improving their efficiency. Our presence in the area for more than a decade has positioned it as a strategic market for the Group and we are firmly committed to continuing to pursue our investment roadmap to drive the energy transition”.

Ocean Winds continues to expand its presence and is fully committed to investing in Scotland, with Moray East 950 MW, the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland, Moray West c. 0.9 GW which is shovel-ready, and now Caledonia with around 1 GW to be commissioned until the end of the decade, positioning Ocean Winds as a leader in the Scottish Offshore market and actively contributing with around 2.9 GW to reach the UK 40 GW target by 2030.

With today’s announcement, EDPR increases its growth options in offshore wind in an attractive market, thereby enhancing and diversifying the company’s long term profitable growth options while maintaining a balanced risk profile.