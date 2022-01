Nordex receives order for 72 MW of wind power from Enefit Green in Finland

Wind farm composed of 13 Delta4000 wind turbines of the N163 / 5.X type.

At the end of 2021, the Nordex Group received its first order in Finland from Enefit Green AS, one of the main producers of diversified renewable energy in the Baltic region.

This contract is for the supply, installation and commissioning of 13 N163 / 5.X wind turbines of the Delta4000 technology platform and equipped with the Nordex Anti-Icing System. The order also includes a 30-year long-term premium service agreement.

The 72 MW Tolpanvaara wind farm complex is located in northern Ostrobothnia, in the municipality of Pudasjärvi, about 700 km north of Helsinki. The installation of the turbines is scheduled for the summer of 2023.

“With this order we are celebrating an important milestone of more than 1.5 GW of capacity sold in Finland with the Delta4000 platform alone and more than 2 GW in total in the Finnish market, since we started our operations there in 2011. We mark this achievement with another new valued customer at Enefit Green AS and with our N163 / 5.X technology perfectly matched with cold weather options ”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

“Enefit Green aims to increase its electricity generation capacity 2.3 times by 2025 and the construction of new wind farms is a key component of this growth. Having a reliable partner like Nordex for the supply of the turbines and the maintenance of the wind farm ensures both the completion of the construction and the continuity of the production of the Tolpanvaara wind farm. We are happy to have the professional Nordex team on board, ”says Lauri Ulm, Head of Wind Development at Enefit Green.