Nordex supplies 43 MW wind turbines in Spain to RWE

At the end of 2021, the Nordex Group obtained an order from Spain: for RWE Renewables Iberia.

Nordex will supply nine N149 / 4.X wind turbines for the “Rea Unificado” wind power project. The order also includes a service contract for a period of two years.

The 43.2 MW “Rea Unificado” wind farm is being built in the province of Soria, in the region of Castilla y León. The delivery and installation of the wind turbines on 105-meter tubular steel towers is scheduled for the summer of 2022. The start-up of the wind turbines with a nominal power of 4.8 MW is scheduled for the end of that same year.

The wind farm is located almost 150 kilometers from Nordex’s production plant in Barásoain, where the N149 nacelles will be manufactured.

“We are delighted with the new order from RWE and the renewed vote of confidence in our Delta4000 technology. With this latest order, we are further expanding our market share in Spain ”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of Nordex Group. The Nordex Group received orders for approx. 400 MW from Spain in 2021.

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of € 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4-6, X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.