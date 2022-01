ACP statement on BOEM initiating public comment and environmental assessments for offshore wind projects in the Gulf of Mexico and Northern California

ACP issued the following statement from Josh Kaplowitz, ACP VP for offshore wind after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued two significant announcements for offshore wind development off California and in the Gulf of Mexico:

“The American Clean Power Association welcomes the significant steps that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has taken to initiate the public comment and environmental assessments in the Gulf of Mexico and the Humboldt Wind Energy Area offshore Northern California. The Humboldt area has the potential to open 206 square miles for offshore development that could bring up to 1.6 gigawatts of clean energy to California residents, enough to power approximately 560,000 homes. The Gulf of Mexico has a long tradition of energy development, and we look forward to seeing the energy transition unfold in the region as the Biden administration seeks to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind projects by 2030. Moving ahead with these projects helps sets the stage for a domestic homegrown energy industry that will reduce carbon emissions, create up to 83,000 American jobs, and add $25 billion in annual investments into our economy by the end of this decade.”