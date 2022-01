Nordex Turkey organized a technical training for Women Engineer Candidates

The Nordex Group’s subsidiary Nordex Enerji A.S. Turkey Turkey organized a technical training programme for women engineer candidates who study engineering at the universities in Turkey.



The program was organized together with the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA), and held on 21-23 December 2021 in the Nordex Academy Turkey’s ?zmir premises, with the participation of 20 women engineering students.



After two days of technical and theoretical training, the participants visited the TPI Composites Sasal? Blade Manufacturing Plant in ?zmir and the Akça Wind Farm, and were able to get more insights about blade manufacturing and an operational wind farm.



Nordex Turkey’s Managing Director Habib Babacan: “We are pleased to support women’s employment in wind business. 2021, we organized our third training programme for Women Engineer Candidates, and we would like to continue this program in the next years. We would like to thank to all our supporters TWEA, TWRE, Akça Enerji and TPI Composites Turkey. We try to give an opportunity for young women engineering students to get some insights in wind business. We thank to all participants and wish that this programme may give inspirations to young women engineering candidates to shape their future career.”