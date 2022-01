RWE to construct new wind farm in Evendorf

RWE is commencing construction of the Evendorf wind farm. The company is erecting three Nordex turbines with a total installed capacity of 11.7 megawatts (MW) and a hub height of 134 metres in Lower Saxony’s Harburg district, around 50 kilometres south of Hamburg. Once they become fully operational in late summer, the turbines will produce enough green electricity to supply 7,500 homes. RWE is making good progress with expanding its wind farm portfolio in Germany. Most recently, the company was granted approval for two onshore wind projects in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. In its home market of Germany, RWE, with its long-standing wind power experience, operates an onshore business with over 580 MW capacity (pro rata).

“Evendorf is a positive example of how the pace of building additional renewables capacities can be stepped up due to good collaboration with state and local authorities. I want to thank the local stakeholders and the local authority for their great support with this project,” said Jens Edler-Krupp, who is responsible for developing RWE’s German onshore wind farms. Christian Sauer, Lord Mayor of the Egestorf municipality to which Evendorf belongs, points out: “To achieve the ambitious targets of the energy transition, we need onshore wind power. Each wind turbine saves large volumes of climate-damaging CO 2 . You’d hardly think that three new wind turbines will soon be up and running here. But from late-summer they will be generating large amounts of climate-friendly energy.”

RWE’s ambitions for growth in Germany

RWE will expand its team to develop the regional onshore wind and solar business in Germany and will open seven new offices soon. About 200 new colleagues are to be hired to rigorously drive project development. RWE wants to invest up to €15 billion in the expansion of offshore and onshore wind, solar, storage, flexible back-up capacities and hydrogen in its home market by 2030.