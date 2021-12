Nordex receives order for 110 MW of wind power from Statkraft in Chile

Follow-up order for N163 / 5.X wind turbines from South America.

The largest European producer of renewable energy, the Norwegian Statkraft, has placed an order from the Nordex Group for 19 N163 / 5.X turbines for Chile. The order also includes a three-year Premium Service contract.

The Delta4000 turbines are destined for the 110 MW “Torsa” project. The wind farm will be built in central Chile in the Litueche municipality in the Libertador General Bernardo O’Higgins region south of Santiago de Chile.

The Nordex Group will supply the turbines in spring 2022 in tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 meters. After its completion, “Torsa” will inject around 300 GWh of clean electricity into the Chilean grid, equivalent to the average energy use in 100,000 homes.

“Torsa” is the second order Nordex Group has received from Statkraft in South America. Recently, in late 2020, Statkraft placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 91 N163 / 5.X turbines for the 518.7 MW “Ventos de Santa Eugenia” project in Brazil.

Statkraft is a leading international hydropower company and the largest renewable energy generator in Europe. The Group produces hydroelectric, wind, solar and gas energy and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,600 employees in 18 countries.

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.