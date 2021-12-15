ENOVA acquires two wind farms from Danish energy supplier EWII

Wind pioneer ENOVA has bought two wind farms with a total capacity of 26 megawatts from Danish energy supplier EWII. In Görlitz, Saxony, the 18-MW Ludwigsdorf wind farm consists of ten Enercon E-66 turbines dating from 2004. At the 8-MW Meschede wind farm, four Vestas V-90 turbines have been producing environmentally friendly electricity in the Hochsauerland district of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2005. ENOVA intends to replace the 14 old turbines with six more powerful turbines. The repowering is expected to increase the total output from 26 to approx. 40 megawatts.

Six wind farms acquired in 2021

The project developer and the energy supplier successfully closed the transaction on December 9 after brief negotiations. Thanks to the acquisition of the two wind farms, ENOVA looks back on a successful business year in project development and investment management with a total of six acquired wind farms and one repowering permit.

“With the purchase of the two wind farms and their repowering, we are further advancing the German energy transition. We are pleased that we were able to complete the transaction so smoothly and within the shortest possible time,” says ENOVA Managing Director Hauke Brümmer.

“The EWII Group is also committed to promoting the green transition of the energy sector in the future. We are convinced that we can provide the most sustainable impact in Denmark in direct proximity to our customer base. We are therefore happy to hand over two of our German windparks to a buyer we know is equally dedicated to supporting carbon-neutral power production. We wish ENOVA all the best with the new acquisition,” adds Oliver Wolgast, Executive Vice President, Renewables, Trading and Consulting at EWII Group.

In this transaction, ENOVA was advised by Kapellmann und Partner and EWII by Deloitte and Kromann Reumert.

The ENOVA group, situated in Bunde and Hamburg, is a 50-strong family-owned renewable energy developer, servicer and investor.

The service spectrum of the company covers four core competencies. It started 1989 with the project development, planning and constructing (EPC) of on- and offshore wind energy.

The technical and commercial management (TCM) builds upon this expertise and currently manages ENOVA’s own and external wind farms throughout Germany, unified by its own asset management software e.live.

This is supplemented by its technical maintenance and servicing (ISP) provided by ENOVA Service GmbH, an independent service provider and specialist for Enercon turbines.

The portfolio is overseen by the Investment & Asset Management (IAM), which set up an Independent Power Producer (ENOVA IPP) in 2017 as well as a second investment vehicle (ENOVA Value) focusing on the acquisition of mature windfarms in Germany. In 2021, ENOVA Value acquired 60 MW of onshore wind in Germany and has already achieved 40 MW of repowering permits and tender awards.

As of today, ENOVA contributes to the German energy transition by generating around 1.800 MW in wind energy permits and offering its services for hundreds of wind turbines in Germany.

The EWII Group is a Danish energy conglomerate comprising commercial companies under EWII A/S, and utility companies under TREFOR Infrastruktur A/S. The company provides heating, water, electricity, and fiber networks for the citizens of the Triangle Region, and thus ensures they have a reliable and efficient infrastructure. EWII also sells broadband internet and consulting services and manages a portfolio of windmills and an energy trading division. The EWII Group aims to be an active player in shaping the future of the energy industry and plays a central role in developing the intelligent solutions and sustainable energy technologies of the future.