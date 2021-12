ACP Statement on Nebraska Public Power District net-zero carbon emissions goal

American Clean Power Association (ACP)?CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement after the Nebraska Public Power District voted in favor of adopting a decarbonization goal of net-zero emissions by 2050:

“ACP applauds the historic step forward taken by the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) to achieve a clean energy future in Nebraska. Under the leadership of Chair Mary Harding, NPPD is recognizing the value of bringing clean energy to its customers, along with the investment and job opportunities for Nebraska at large. ACP and our member companies look forward to working with the NPPD Board to achieve their goal of net-zero carbon emissions from the power sector by 2050.”