Enercon strengthens its presence in wind power in Portugal. Maintaining its commitment to the quality of the workforce in Portugal, ENERCON will expand its presence in the country with the opening of an office in the city of Porto – ENERCON Business Shared Service Center.

Renowned market leader, with 52% of wind energy installed in Portugal, ENERCON, a German manufacturer of wind turbines, which already employs around 1,500 people at its facilities in the Praia Norte and Lanheses Business Park, in the Viana do Castelo district , and in various Service Stations throughout the country for the maintenance and support of various wind farms, this new office in Porto has now been incorporated into its structure. Located in the Porto Office Park – POP building, in Boavista, one of the most cosmopolitan and central areas of the city, the new space will have capacity for 150 qualified jobs and is scheduled to open at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.

With this new space, ENERCON seeks to diversify its locations and approach a more varied labor market, while investing in greater proximity to its main clients, alliances with University Campus and various entities related to the development of projects in the field of the Wind. Energy.

Recruitment began during the summer of 2021 and it is expected that during 2022 a team composed of around 130 talents will be formed, mainly in the areas of Finance, Wind Farm Engineering, Research and Development, Global Procurement, IT, Logistics, Management. of Projects, Sales and after-sales.

Micha Strauss, Regional Manager of ENERCON Southern Europe and Latin America Region (SELA), is optimistic. „ENERCON is one of the pioneers of onshore wind energy and the market leader in Portugal, offering wind turbines produced in Portugal to the whole world for more than 10 years. I am very proud of the achievement of our team and the decision to extend our commitment was very natural and based on solid experiences. I look forward to welcoming new young talents to our team and thus achieving our ambitious goals. “

With this new investment in Portugal, ENERCON is looking for the right profiles to maintain and develop its outstanding presence in the national and international market. The company welcomes people who are motivated and inspired by the company motto: “Energy to the world.”