Iberdrola enters with the highest score in the most prestigious climate change indicator, the CDP

Iberdrola has received a new global accolade for its commitment to decarbonisation. The company has been included in the world’s most prestigious climate change indicator, the CDP, with the highest score.

The group chaired by Ignacio Galán has been included in CDP’s A List 2021, completing the journey through disclosure, awareness, management and, finally, environmental leadership. The ranking measures the completeness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and best practices associated with the environment, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

CDP manages the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP is regarded by the world economy as the gold standard for environmental reporting and has the richest and most comprehensive data on corporate and city actions.

In 2021 CDP launched its new five-year strategy: Accelerating Change. CDP is constantly evolving its disclosure and rating system in response to market needs and the growing urgency of environmental challenges.

Iberdrola now has more than 37,300 megawatts (MW) of installed renewable capacity worldwide and has a clean energy project portfolio of 81,800 megawatts (MW) at the end of the first nine months of 2021.

In addition, the group is listed in the main international sustainability indices, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, MSCI, Sustainalytics, Bloomberg GEI, Euronext Vigeo Eiris indices, Global100, EcoVadis, etc.





Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



Iberdrola has incorporated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), defined by the United Nations for the 2030 horizon, into its business strategy and sustainability policy, and is a benchmark for its direct contribution to the global goals, highlighting its contributions in the field of energy and climate change.

The company focuses its efforts on the provision of affordable and clean energy (goal 7) and climate action (goal 13), while contributing directly to ensuring clean water and sanitation (goal 6), has increased its investment in R&D&I activities (goal 9), promotes respect for the life of terrestrial ecosystems (goal 15) and works to build partnerships to achieve the goals (goal 17).

After anticipating the current energy transition by 20 years, the Iberdrola group plans to invest 150 billion euros by 2030, and thus remain at the forefront of the energy revolution facing the world’s leading economies. The company is moving forward with its historic 75-billion-euro investment plan until 2025 and consolidating its business model, based on more renewable energies, more grids, more storage and more intelligent solutions for customers.

On the other hand, Iberdrola has always shown its commitment to reducing emissions to combat climate change and move towards the decarbonisation of the economy. The company aims to reduce CO2 emissions intensity to 50 gCO2 /kWh by 2030, a 73% reduction since 2015, and to be carbon neutral by 2050.