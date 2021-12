The first kilowatts from the Medvezhenskaya Wind Farm of Rosatom entered the power grid of Russia

The Medvezhenskaya Wind Farm (Stavropol Krai) began supplying electricity to the wholesale electricity and capacity market on December 1, 2021.

The wind farm with an installed capacity of 60 MW consists of 24 wind turbine generators. Local content of facility equipment, as confirmed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, amounts to 68 %.

“The Medvezhenskaya Wind Farm is our sixth completed wind farm, its construction took us less than 12 months: from building permit obtained to commissioning. In two years, we have already commissioned 720 MW of wind power capacity in the south of Russia, which undoubtedly confirms technological and organizational efficiency of our projects and solutions. Now we are facing the next challenge – the construction of wind farms within CSA 2.0 program, and we are fully ready to its requirements in terms of technical and organizational aspects,” said Alexandr Korchagin, CEO of NovaWind JSC.

Until 2027, Rosatom will put into operation approximately 1.7 GW of wind energy capacity.

NovaWind JSC is Rosatom’s division consolidating efforts of the Russian nuclear corporation in the energy generation advanced segments and technological platforms. The company was established in September 2017 to accumulate Rosatom’s competencies in wind power generation, from design and construction to mechanical engineering and operation of wind farms.