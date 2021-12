YPF Luz inaugurated the 175 MW Los Teros wind farm

The park has a total of 45 wind turbines and can generate wind power for 215,000 homes.

YPF Luz carried out the inauguration of its second wind farm, Los Teros, with an installed capacity of 175 MW. The development was already operational, but had not had its symbolic ribbon cutting.

In June of this year the firm completed the construction of the second stage of the park with which it added some 52 MW of capacity to the already existing 123 MW and thus reached the current 175 MW. After this milestone, the firm had pending the inauguration that took place today.

Present for the announcement were the Secretary of Energy of the Nation, Darío Martínez, and the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Nation, Juan Cabandie. They were accompanied by the president of YPF, Pablo González and the CEO of YPF Luz, Martín Mandarano.

Los Teros is located in the Azul district, in the province of Buenos Aires. It is one of the largest wind farms in the country. It has 45 wind turbines and generates energy equivalent to the consumption needs of 215,000 homes.

YPF Luz invested 235 million dollars in this park and, during the construction phase, generated more than 800 jobs, 60% of which were local workers.

Currently, the park supplies wind energy to companies such as Toyota, Coca-Cola FEMSA, Nestlé, Profertil, Holcim, Santander, Ford, Roca, Hyatt and YPF, among others, with whom they have already signed renewable energy supply contracts.