ACP announces additional headline speakers for CLEANPOWER 2021

The American Clean Power Association today announced two additional headliners that join the speaker lineup for the CLEANPOWER 2021 event in Salt Lake City on December 7-8. Former Secretary of Treasury Larry Summers and energy industry expert Dan Yergin will both be part of the virtual programming at CLEANPOWER 2021. CLEANPOWER is the leading renewable energy conference that brings together the most knowledgeable minds in the clean energy industry to create a collaborative platform for discussing issues that are important to industry professionals and their companies.

Lawrence H. Summers, Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard University and former Secretary of Treasury

Dr. Lawrence Summers is one of America’s leading economists. In addition to serving as 71st Secretary of the Treasury in the Clinton Administration, he served as Director of the White House National Economic Council in the Obama Administration, as President of Harvard University, and as the Chief Economist of the World Bank. His tenure at the U.S. Treasury coincided with the longest period of sustained economic growth in U.S. history. Summers is the only Treasury Secretary in the last half century to have left office with the national budget in surplus. He has played a key role in addressing every major financial crisis for the last two decades.

Dan Yergin

Dr. Yergin is a highly respected authority on energy, international politics, and economics. He is Vice Chairman of IHS Markit, one of the world’s largest research and information companies. His new book is The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations. He is author of The Quest and The Prize, which received the Pulitzer Prize. Dr. Yergin also chairs CERAWeek, the annual global energy gathering, which CNBC has described as “the Super Bowl of world energy”.

“We are thrilled to have such star power as part of CLEANPOWER 2021. Larry Summers is among the most respected minds on the economy and inflation and Dan Yergin’s expertise and insight on energy policy and global politics is invaluable,” ACP CEO Heather Zichal said.

Earlier this week, ACP announced additional speakers including:

Gina McCarthy, National Climate AdvisorAli Zaidi, Deputy National Climate Advisor

President Biden established the Climate Policy Office in January 2021. The Office convenes the National Climate Task Force, which assembles Cabinet-level leaders from across 21 federal agencies and departments. It also convenes a wide range of interagency working groups to assist the National Climate Task Force on federal actions to reduce climate pollution in every sector of the economy; increase resilience to the impacts of climate change; protect public health; conserve our lands, waters, oceans, and biodiversity; deliver environmental justice; and spur good-paying, union jobs and economic growth.

ACP has also announced its CLEANPOWER 2021 executive speakers, which include:

Jim Murphy

ACP Chairman | President and Corporate Business Leader, Invenergy

Welcome Session

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM MT

Leo Moreno

President, AES Clean Energy

Welcome Session

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM MT

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT

Laura Beane

President, Vestas North America

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021?3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT

Craig Cornelius

Chief Executive Officer, Clearway Energy Group

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT

Clean Energy Policy – Industry Insights

On-Demand Content

Jason Allen

Chief Executive Officer, Leeward Renewable Energy

Moderator: Building the Clean Energy Workforce for the Future

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM MT

David Hickey

Service CEO, Americas Region, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Building the Clean Energy Workforce for the Future

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM MT

Sarah Slusser

CEO, Cypress Creek Renewables

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT

Tristan Grimbert

President & Chief Executive Officer, EDF Renewables

Building the Clean Energy Workforce for the Future

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM MT

Jeff Bishop

CEO and Co-Founder, Key Capture Energy

Spotlight Utah: The Rise of Solar and Storage in the Clean Power Sector

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM MT

Media Note: Reporters and editors can request credentialing to participate in and cover the CLEANPOWER conference December 7-8. All participants, including attendees, exhibitors, speakers, sponsors, and staff will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or if individuals have a medical or religious exemption, a negative PCR or antigen COVID test (at-home tests not accepted) from no more than 72 hours prior to arrival.

Accredited media interested in attending must register for free online. Any additional questions please reach out to Jason Ryan at jryan@cleanpower.org